LSU Football Battling Alabama Crimson Tide for Four-Star Wide Receiver Commitment
Bossier City (La.) Airline wide receiver Kenny Darby is currently on an official visit with Kaleb DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide as he mulls over his options on the recruiting trail.
Darby, one of the top pledges in the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class, has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with the "Who's Who" of college football in his ear.
He had previously been pledged to the Mississippi State Bulldogs before flipping his decision to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers last fall.
A 6-foot-1, 178-pounder who had been on LSU's radar, Kelly and the Tigers extended an offer to the coveted Bayou State native ahead of the program's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in early November while on a visit.
After receiving a scholarship from his dream school last fall, the prolific wideout made his decision. He's an LSU Tiger.
“I want to be a part of that and they put wide receivers in the draft every year,” Darby told On3 Sports about his commitment. “They develop receivers and they are WRU. I feel like I can have a lot of success at LSU and I feel like I fit the mode of an LSU wide receiver.”
But other schools remain in his ear down the stretch as he navigates his recruitment process this offseason with one in particular standing out.
The program that has piqued his interest across the last few months is the Alabama Crimson Tide with DeBoer and Co. turning up the heat.
Darrby is currently on an official visit in Tuscaloosa with the program giving the LSU commitment something to think about.
Now, while on an official visit, Darby has shifted things up in his recruitment, according to On3 Sports.
Despite currently being committed to the LSU Tigers, Darby will reveal a "final decision" on July 4 between LSU and Alabama.
The No. 2 rated wide receiver is one of three wideouts committed to the LSU Tigers with the program now looking to turn up the heat down the stretch as he mulls over his options.
The LSU Wide Receiver Commitments: 2026 Cycle Edition
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies after going public with a commitment decision this spring.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.