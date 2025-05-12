LSU Football Battling Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes for Top-10 Defender
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive lineman Deuce Geralds remains a priority target for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers ahead of a busy summer of visits.
Geralds, a Top-10 rated defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into a priority target for multiple SEC programs this offseason.
That includes Kelly and the Bayou Bengals with the program getting Geralds down to Baton Rouge for a spring visit in March.
Now, after beginning to assess the contenders in his recruitment, Geralds has trimmed his list to 10 programs.
LSU, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Oregon have made the cut for the 6-foot-1, 275-pounder.
Geralds, one of the top prospects in the Peach State, will have a slew of options to choose from, but the Tigers remain heavily in the mix for his services.
He's now down to 10 schools with LSU continuing to battle it out against multiple powerhouse programs on the recruiting scene.
Now, LSU will be the first program to host Geralds for an official visit after locking in a multi-day stay to Baton Rouge.
He will take an official to LSU during the weekend of May 30-June, he announced viaa social media on Monday.
Geralds remains a sought-after prospect on the recruiting scene with multiple SEC powerhouses vying for his services.
But LSU will be the first program to roll out the red carpet at the end of the month to set the tone in his official visit process this summer.
