LSU Football Checks In With Five-Star Target, No. 1 Defensive Lineman in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown remains a priority prospect for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers as his process ramps up this offseason.
Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana, has proven to be a two-way star during his prep career while shining on both sides of the ball in the trenches.
After debuting as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Brown has made the move to defense where he will play defensive line at the next level.
Now, 247Sports has updated the current recruiting rankings with Brown coming in as the No. 1 defensive lineman in America. He's the No. 8 overall prospect in the nation.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder will now continue navigating his recruitment process with the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies battling it out for the talented Louisiana native.
The USC Trojans also remain in the mix for his services after landing a visit from Brown during the spring.
In March, Brown revealed his would be taking four official visits this summer with the LSU Tigers securing one of their own.
The Schedule:
•Miami: May 30-June 1
•Florida State: June 6-8
•Texas A&M: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22
He will commit to the program of his choice on July 10th, according to Rivals.
“It is really those four schools,” Brown told On3’s Chad Simmons at the time. “It really came down to me deciding to play defensive line in college. A lot of schools wanted to play offensive line, but those four schools were the ones recruiting me the hardest as a defensive lineman.”
On Wednesday, the LSU Tigers made their way to University Lab to see Brown for an in-person visit to check-in with their top target in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
In the spring, Brown told On3 Sports that the LSU Tigers were at the top of his list with multiple programs battling for his services.
“LSU is a little above A&M at No. 1. Florida State and Miami are tied after those two at the top,” he said.
As it currently stands, all signs point towards LSU battling it out against the Texas A&M Aggies. Brown remains high on the program in College Station after taking multiple visits to the Lone Star State.
“I talk to them almost every day,” Brown told On3 Sports of the Aggies’ staff in March. “I talked to Coach Tony (Jerod-Eddie) yesterday and I talked to Coach (Mike) Elko today. Those two and Coach (Sean) Spencer are great guys.
"I love those guys. … They are great people, great coaches, I trust them and I love what they do. Coach Spence has a great resume, A&M has produced defensive linemen and it is a great place.”
