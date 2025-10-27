LSU Football Commit, Top Mississippi Lineman Predicted to Flip After Brian Kelly News
The LSU Tigers are set to navigate a challenging stretch in Baton Rouge with the program working through a coaching search and roster retention while keeping the 2026 Recruiting Class intact.
Following the news of LSU head coach Brian Kelly being relieved of his duties in the Bayou State, all focus shifted towards what's next for the program after what's become a disappointing 2025 season.
On the recruiting front, the program received positive news on Monday after gaining a commitment from Kervin Johnson Jr. - a Top-10 wideout in Louisiana - while also receiving affirmation from multiple pledges.
But one commitment in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle may be shaky.
Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley pledged to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in July after going public with a decision.
Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, pledged to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels, among others.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State with offensive line coach Brad Davis once again dipping into Mississippi on the recruiting trail.
“The development shows all around at LSU,” Cooley told On3 Sports of the decision. “And, the relationship they have is desirable!”
But the commitment to the LSU Tigers may be in limbo following the news of Kelly being fired on Sunday night.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs have ramped up their push for the in-state target with the SEC program getting Cooley in town on this fall for an unofficial visit.
The coveted offensive lineman made his way up to Starkville (Miss.) for a game day trip as the hometown program remains in contact as the Early Signing Period in December slowly inches closer.
Now, with Kelly out of the picture and potential changes being made to the coaching staff on offense, Cooley has been predicted to flip his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.
247Sports Steve Robertson logged the prediction following the news.
The LSU Tigers currently holds pledges from a trio of offensive linemen in Cooley (No. 2 OL in Mississippi), Brysten Martinez (No. 1 OL in Louisiana) and three-star Jalan Chapman.
Now, one of the top commitments may be out of the equation after receiving a prediction to land elsewhere.
