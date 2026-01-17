LSU Football Continues Targeting Former Ole Miss Rebels Amid Third Major Addition

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are showing no mercy in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program dominating the market this offseason with over 35 signees.

There has been an emphasis on roster reconstruction in Baton Rouge across the last 45 days with Kiffin putting his touch on the program with multiple splash additions.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Kiffin has also made sure to dip back to his roots in Oxford for the top talent in the portal with LSU landing a trio of former Ole Miss Rebels - including a Top-25 wide receiver, Top-5 offensive lineman and Top-10 linebacker.

Courtesy of Devin Harper's Instagram.

Which former Rebels have made their way to Baton Rouge in joining Kiffin with the LSU Tigers?

The Three Signees: Ole Miss to LSU Edition

No. 1: WR Winston Watkins

Watkins originally signed to Kiffin and the Rebels as a Top-50 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami Hurricanes, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has now made his move in departing the Magnolia State after recording 26 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he notched 21 rushing yards on five carries.

“Winn has been great,” Ole Miss junior wide receiver Harrison Wallace III said. “You don’t really see a lot of young guys come in with the mentality that he has — just coming in and making it hard to keep him off the field. Just making plays day in and day out. You know what you’re going to get out of him every day. So, really proud of him, and he’s going to be a great player.”

No. 2: OL Devin Harper

Harper checks in as the No. 3 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. emerging as the frontrunners once his name was officially in the market.

The Louisiana native initially signed with the Rebels as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after flipping his commitment away from the LSU Tigers at the time.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shreveport (La.) product emerged as one of the most prized prospects in America where he came in as a Top-150 prospect in his cycle - emerging as one of the Rebels' top signees.

Now, after one year in the Magnolia State, Harper has made his move where he will depart the program and return to The Boot for a chance to play for the purple and gold under Kiffin in 2026.

BREAKING: Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery.



The 6’2, 230-pounder logged 98 total tackles, 2 PBUs + 2 forced fumbles across a strong 2025 campaign.



Kiffin and Co. quickly land the prized SEC transfer after a visit. pic.twitter.com/J7I6Wrn6WL — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 17, 2026

No. 3: LB TJ Dottery

Dottery made his way to campus on Thursday for a visit with the LSU Tigers where the program quickly started gaining momentum in his process - committing less than 48 hours later.

It became clear that once the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder locked in his visit with LSU that Kiffin and Co. would begin picking up momentum where the program sealed the deal at 11:59 p.m. CT on Friday night.

The Alabama native totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.

Dottery had his breakout season in 2024 where he logged 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU where he's accumulated 90 solo tackles (174 total) across his time in Oxford.

More LSU News:

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Join the Community: