LSU Football Picks Up Commitment From Elite Top-100 Transfer After Ole Miss Departure
In this story:
Ole Miss offensive lineman Devin Harper has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers where he will make the move from Oxford to Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Friday.
Harper checks in as the No. 3 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. emerging as the frontrunners once his name was officially in the market.
The Louisiana native initially signed with the Rebels as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after flipping his commitment away from the LSU Tigers at the time.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shreveport (La.) product emerged as one of the most prized prospects in America where he came in as a Top-150 prospect in his cycle - emerging as one of the Rebels' top signees.
Now, after one year in the Magnolia State, Harper has made his move where he will depart the program and return to The Boot for a chance to play for the purple and gold under Kiffin in 2026.
Harper is the second member of Ole Miss' 2025 roster that has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after making the move from Ole Miss to LSU.
Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins revealed a commitment to Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Sunday night after a weekend visit to Baton Rouge.
Watkins originally signed to Kiffin and the Rebels as a Top-50 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami Hurricanes, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.
But the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has now made his move in departing the Magnolia State after recording 26 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he notched 21 rushing yards on five carries.
“Winn has been great,” Ole Miss junior wide receiver Harrison Wallace III said. “You don’t really see a lot of young guys come in with the mentality that he has — just coming in and making it hard to keep him off the field. Just making plays day in and day out. You know what you’re going to get out of him every day. So, really proud of him, and he’s going to be a great player.”
Now, LSU has signed a pair of Ole Miss transfers with Kiffin and Co. trending for more as the program looks to wrap up the portal class with multiple splashes.
More LSU News:
LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision
LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild
LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20