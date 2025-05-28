LSU Football Cornerback Target, Coveted Texas Defensive Back Sets Commitment Date
Frisco (Tex.) Panther Creek defensive back Donovan Webb has locked in a commitment date ahead of a pivotal summer stretch on the recruiting trail.
Webb, a four-star, Top-50 safety in America, continues his rise as one of the top defensive backs in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle this offseason.
The 6-foot, 165-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and Texas Tech Red Raiders, among several others.
He's emerged as a prospect the "Who's Who" of college football are battling for after a dominant 2024 season on the prep scene.
Webb is coming off of a junior campaign with totals of:
3 Touchdowns
120 Tackles
5 Interceptions
2 Forced Fumbles
2 Punt Return Touchdowns( 95 & 69 yds)
330 Total Punt Return Yards
9 Pass Breakups
19 Carries 172 Yards (Avg 9.1 yds)
He's a stat sheet stuffer that can impact the game in a myriad of ways.
Now, it's full steam ahead towards the summer with official visits set.
Webb will is coming off of an official visit to Kansas State last weekend and has trips to Ohio State (May 30), Michigan (June 6), LSU (June 13) and Notre Dame (June 20) on deck.
“I’ve really been paying attention to who’s been the most consistent with making an effort to recruit me,” Webb told On3 Sports back in March.
Following a June stretch of official visits, Webb will announce a commitment decision on July 2 with a slew of schools in the race.
A school that has emerged as a contender is Ohio State with the Buckeyes hosting Webb for a spring visit.
“Some takeaways would be hearing the coaches talk about how they plan to use me in their safety system and develop me into a NFL ready player," Webb told On3 Sports.
“The culture and the brotherhood was obvious. Watching some of the veteran players like Caleb Downs helping out the rookies and giving them tips during and after practice was inspiring.”
Now, the LSU Tigers will continue their push for the Lone Star State defensive back with the program set to host him for a multi-day stay next month.
