LSU Football Dishes Out Offer to Coveted Transfer Defensive Lineman
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff continue NCAA Transfer Portal evaluations with a myriad of players entering the market on Monday.
It's officially "portal season" with the 2024 regular season now in the rearview mirror where Kelly and Co. will look to use the free agent market to their advantage.
On Monday, we saw the LSU staff dish out the second Transfer Portal offer after extending a scholarship to Kent State defensive end Kameron Olds.
The fast-rising defensive end prospect wrapped up his third season with the Golden Flashes after accumulating 42 total tackles with six sacks and an interception in 2024.
Olds burst on the scene rather quickly once his name was officially in the portal with the prized transfer hauling in offers from LSU, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Virginia, among others, on Monday.
The Tigers are in the mix for the veteran defender with the program needing to fill the void of both defensive ends Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson off to the NFL.
The edge rusher position will be one where the program looks to add both impactful pieces and depth moving forward.
Now, LSU has dished out its second portal offer after extending one to Olds on Monday.
The Other Offer: TE Zach Atkins
Northwest Missouri State tight end Zach Atkins received an offer from Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Nov. 29, he revealed via social media.
The coveted tight end entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with a slew of premier programs extending offers with LSU now in on the action.
Atkins has received scholarships from LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Arkansas, among several others, with SEC programs reaching out.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound pass catcher is an intriguing prospect. He's fresh off of dominating the DII level as a blocking tight end and it's clear LSU will be in search of one this portal season.
Atkins redshirted during the 2022 season then hauled in 12 catches for 181 yards in eight games in 2023.
Fast forward to this season in 2024 and he’s tallied 18 receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns.
He became the first reported offer from LSU via the NCAA Transfer Portal and it will certainly be at a position of need.
LSU star tight end Mason Taylor is off to the 2025 NFL Draft after revealing his intentions to depart Baton Rouge last week. One of the best tight ends in LSU history, Taylor leaves LSU leading the position in receptions and receiving yards all-time.
With Taylor out of the equation, it leaves LSU with freshman Trey'Dez Green and sophomore Ka'Morreun Pimton. The pair of tight ends are dynamic weapons that can thrive off of using their hands, leaving the Tigers with a void to fill.
LSU will need a blocking tight end in 2025 with Atkins emerging as a target along with several others that have entered the portal.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.