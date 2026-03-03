LSU Football Dishes Out Offer To Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns EDGE Rusher Target

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School four-star edge rusher Braxton Rein continues his meteoric rise as one of the top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with Lane Kiffin and the LSU coaching staff keeping tabs this offseason.

Rein checks in as the No. 6 rated edge rusher in America where he is coming off of a strong sophomore campaign with schools from coast-to-coast entering the race for his commitment.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among several others, across his two years on the prep scene.

Now, add Kiffin and the LSU Tigers to the growing list of schools to extend scholarships his way after the coaching staff made the call on Tuesday.

As a freshman in 2024, Rein totaled 49 tackles 20 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception on defense while catching 6 passes for 84 yards and 1 touchdown on offense where he quickly emerged as a national recruit.

Fast forward to his sophomore season in 2025 and Rein made the move to transfer to Baylor School with an opportunity to further develop his game - where he certainly did that and then some.

"Lanky athlete with what looks to be plenty of growth potential. Produced as both a defensive end and tight end as a 9th grader.Attacks with energy and will work to slip inside. Builds momentum in pursuit and can charge the cleat line," 247Sports wrote,

"Needs to improve stack strength, but can detach with a long arm.-Has flown under the radar, but has the tools to eventually be in a Power Four rotation."

Now, with an LSU offer on the table, defensive coordinator Blake Baker and the Bayou Bengals will continue keeping tabs on the coveted Tennessee prospect with programs galore entering the race.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are beginning to identify priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, but are also looking towards the future of the program with Rein one of the few offers in the 2028 class.

