LSU Football Dishes Out Offer to No. 3 Rated Wide Receiver in America
Harper Woods (Mich.) four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant continues his rise as one of the top prospects in America heading into his junior campaign.
Guerrant, the No. 3 rated receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, is fresh off of an impressive sophomore season for his prep squad.
Now, he's put his name on the map with the top programs in college football extending scholarships his way.
That includes the LSU Tigers.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals dished out an offer to the Michigan native on Wednesday as his recruiting process blossoms this offseason.
The Michigan native has the hometown Wolverines and Oregon Ducks entering the mix as heavy-hitters in his recruitment, but the Tigers are now in the mix.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has a slew of offers in his back pocket as he begins solidifying contenders during his junior season in 2025.
With Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, now with the Michigan Wolverines, it'll certainly make the hometown school a viable option.
But LSU, Oregon, Ohio State and Penn State, among several others, are beginning to enter the mix for the talented 2027 wide receiver's services.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers currently hold a commitment from the No. 1 wideout in America, Tristen Keys, after he pledged to the program in March.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit.
Now, the LSU staff will look to make another splash after dishing out an offer to the No. 3 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
