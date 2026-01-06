LSU Football Transfer Portal Target, No. 1 EDGE Eyes Visit to Big Ten Powerhouse

Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher Chaz Coleman remains one of the most sought-after players in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers taking a swing at the elite defender.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound true freshman signed with the Penn State Nittany Lions as a headliner in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but following a coaching change, Coleman has opted to enter the portal where he now comes in as the No. 1 EDGE available.

The Ohio native was initially linked to the Ohio State Buckeyes once his name was in the market, but it was the LSU Tigers that received the first visit of his transfer process.

"The No. 2 player overall Chaz Coleman - from Penn State - an Ohio native. The Buckeyes were the first program mentioned and they're in strong talks with the Chaz Coleman camp early in this transfer portal cycle," Rivals Steve Wiltfong recently said.

"But sounds like it's LSU and Tennessee that are the programs emerging as the price tag continues going up for Chaz Coleman in the initial discussions for his signature."

Coleman arrived in Baton Rouge on Friday where he remained in town for a multi-day stay alongside Kiffin and the staff, sources told LSU Tigers On SI, where he then hit the road to Knoxville for a visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Penn State transfer EDGE Chaz Coleman has arrived on his Ohio State visit, sources tell @mickdwalker and I for @On3sports.



Coming off visits to LSU and Tennessee. https://t.co/9JrH1ynUX4 pic.twitter.com/8Qq5IfTpPt — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 6, 2026

The coveted transfer is one that LSU would have certainly liked to have had locked down prior to his departure where he's since taken a visit to Tennessee and has now arrived for a visit with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ryan Day and the Ohio State staff remain serious threats to land the elite defender where it remains a battle between LSU, Tennessee, and the Buckeyes for his services, it appears.

LSU has started heating up in the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple Top-100 signees to this point - including elite Old Dominion wide receiver Tre Brown III and Boise State safety Ty Benefield.

Benefield checks in as the No. 2 rated safety in the portal where he's now inked a deal with the LSU Tigers as the program's next elite weapon in the defensive backfield.

