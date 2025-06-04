LSU Football 'Emerging' for Top-5 EDGE Prospect Following Impactful Official Visit
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) four-star EDGE Trenton Henderson took an an official visit to Baton Rouge last weekend with the LSU Tigers moving the needle.
Henderson, one of the top edge rushers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has the Bayou Bengals firmly in the mix for his services.
The 6-foot-4-225-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans and Auburn Tigers, but it's the Tigers now sending waves in his process.
After coming off of a big-time junior campaign where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, he's burst on the scene.
Now, LSU has "set the standard" in his official visit process and is "emerging" as a school to beat, according to On3 Sports.
The coveted Florida native has a busy summer ahead with multiple official visits lined up as the Tigers continue looking to separate themselves from the pack.
Henderson was one of two EDGE prospects in Baton Rouge last weekend where he was joined by talented Texas native Jamarion Carlton.
The Buzz: LSU Moving the Needle with Henderson and Carlton
Temple (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton is down to six schools with a commitment date locked in as his recruitment process winds down heading into the summer months.
Carlton, the No. 3 rated EDGE in America, has reeled in offers from a myriad of college programs with LSU, Texas and Ohio State, among others, getting in on the action for the coveted defensive piece.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Lone Star State heading into his senior campaign and is ready to wrap up his recruitment process this summer.
During his junior campaign in 2024, Carlton recorded 57 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three pass break ups and a forced fumble.
In February, Carlton solidified his Top-6 schools with LSU making the cut alongside Texas, SMU, Baylor, Texas A&M and USC.
LSU and USC quickly became the lone schools that are not in the state of Texas as the premier programs looking to get him out of the Lone Star State.
“They have a reputation with defensive linemen. LSU is a winning school, they push each other and I like coach Kevin Peoples a lot," Carlton told On3 Sports.
"He is a good guy and I am looking forward to getting out there to spend time with him and coach Brian Kelly.”
Carlton will commit to the program of his choice on July 10 with the LSU Tigers a finalist for his services alongside multiple Texas programs.
