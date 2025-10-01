LSU Football Enters Race for Florida State Seminoles, Michigan State Spartans Target
Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish three-star running back Trey Martin is in the midst of a strong junior campaign in the Bayou State with multiple programs beginning to take notice.
The No. 3 rated running back in Louisiana has emerged as a prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle that is picking up momentum with Power Four offers rolling in.
The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Florida State Seminoles, Tulane Green Wave, Michigan State Spartans and Houston Cougars, among others.
Now, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have entered the race for the hometown prospect after making the call this week.
The Louisiana native is a two-way stud where he plays both offense and defense for Franklin Parish - spending time at the safety position while on defense.
On offense, he ran for 382 yards on 28 carries in 2024 as a sophomore, totaling eight touchdowns - according to MaxPreps.
The LSU Tigers are beginning to pick up momentum in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program landing its first commit in the class on Sept. 15.
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Sep5. 15 after a rigorous recruitment process.
Houston, the No. 2 rated signal-caller in Louisiana, chose LSU over the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, down the stretch after a visit to Baton Rouge.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback became the first pledge in LSU's 2027 Recruiting Class where he will now begin chipping away at other priority targets in a loaded group of Louisiana prospects.
Houston is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.
He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores.
Now, the four-star LSU commit is seeing his ranking skyrocket while in the midst of his junior campaign in the Bayou State.
In the recent 247Sports recruiting rankings update, Houston comes in as the No. 9 overall quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and a top-five overall prospect in Louisiana.
“We’re so impressed with him. He’s the complete package,” Evangel head coach Denny Duron told Rivals “Watching some of the best Evangel QB … he is right there with them as a junior in high school.
"His ability to not only throw the ball — but also to constantly work to improve it … He’s a student of the game. He never enters a contest and doesn’t know exactly what the opponent is going to do.
"What he’s been able to evaluate on film … he’s resilient. He’s a gamer. He makes throws he shouldn’t be able to make.”
Now, with an offer dished out to one of the top running backs in Louisiana, Martin is up next as a name to keep tabs on.
