LSU Football Enters Race for Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide Target
Winder (Ga.) Winder-Barrow High five-star safety Giovanni Tuggle has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle as his rise continues.
Tuggle, the No. 1 overall prospect in Georgia, has cruised up the recruiting rankings ahead of his sophomore campaign with a myriad of programs entering the race.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Peach State product has earned scholarships from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others.
Now, add the LSU Tigers to the offer sheet after Brian Kelly and Co. made the call this week and extended an offer to the fast-rising sophomore defensive back.
Tuggle is coming off of a strong freshman campaign against multiple talented Georgia programs where he tallied 39 total tackles and six interceptions in eight varsity games.
Now, as he navigates his sophomore campaign, he's put America on notice where he comes in as a Top-15 overall prospect and the No. 1 safety in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.
LSU is attacking the recruiting scene with the program active in pushing for defensive backs in both the 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles.
This weekend, the program is set to bring in one of the top cornerbacks in America on an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge.
Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson will be in Baton Rouge on Saturday for the LSU Tigers' Week 7 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Dobson, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.
But Dobson has now shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists last week with the Bayou Bengals making the cut.
The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.
