LSU Football Enters Recruiting Battle With Texas Longhorns Amid Strong Flip Pursuit

Manvel (Tex.) three-star safety Greedy James has blossomed into one of America's top defensive backs with multiple Southeastern Conference programs fighting for the Lone Star State prospect.

James checks in as a Top-75 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools galore in pursuit, but it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the commitment after he popped in December.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Missouri Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Iowa Hawkeyes, among several others, across his prep career.

But it's Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns that have the upper-hand here after earning a pledge on Dec. 3 of last year.

“They built the relationship with me quickly,” James told Rivals. “They showed interest. They really like me, especially (Mark) Orphey.

“They showed they really wanted me,” James added. “They’re not afraid to play freshmen. They think really highly of me being able to play all the DB positions and they don’t take many DBs.”

Despite the commitment elsewhere, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers aren't backing down for a recruitment battle with the Longhorns after pulling the trigger on an offer this weekend.

The LSU Tigers are beginning to identify priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with James emerging as a name to keep tabs on with the coaching staff pulling the trigger on an offer this weekend.

James is coming off of a12-game junior season where he logged 53 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery (49-yard TD return), and 6 pass breakups. He also tallied a pair of punt return touchdowns.

Kiffin and Co. continue assessing the roster in Baton Rouge with a primary focus on stacking fits - not just stars and most prized prospects.

"It doesn't matter if you've been here before, how many stars that you were, or where you're from. That's not how we evaluate. That's not how we do depth charts, right or wrong," Kiffin said.

"It's just how we do it because I want to sit in here in front of the team and they understand, okay, if we're going to preach competition and how things are done. I think over time you'll see players that aren't marquee names starting over, maybe marquee names or recruits or stars and those things."

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