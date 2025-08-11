LSU Football Extends Offer to Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators Safety Target
Hampton (Ga.) four-star safety Kamarui Dorsey has cruised up the recruiting rankings this offseason after blossoming into one of the top prospects in America.
Dorsey, the top-ranked safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has earned offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Michigan Wolverines, among others, this offseason.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has flown up the recruiting rankings with the top programs in America entering the mix for his services.
Now, the LSU Tigers are the latest school to enter the race after dishing out a scholarship to Dorsey on Sunday night.
Dorsey has been productive across both of his high school seasons after emerging as one of the top prospects in the country.
He managed to log 49 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception as a freshman during the 2023 season.
As a sophomore, Dorsey tallied 58 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions.
Which programs are beginning to emerge as early contenders in Dorsey's process?
The hometown programs in the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have become teams to watch for Dorsey in the early stages of his recruitment.
The Florida State Seminoles, Tennessee Volunteers and Ohio State Buckeyes are other schools that have piqued Dorsey's interest after a stellar sophomore campaign in 2024, according to Rivals.
“It is pretty early, but some schools that have been standing out to me are Georgia, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Florida State, Tennessee, Florida and Ohio State," Dorsey told Rivals. " I have 25 offers and really all of them stand out, but these are some.”
Dorsey is a versatile defensive weapon in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle that has thrived in multiple positions including linebacker and safety across his first two seasons of prep football.
Now, after blossoming into a national recruit, Dorsey has emerged into one of the top prospects in America as a Top-50 overall recruit in America.
All eyes will be on the coveted prospect as he gears up for his junior campaign this upcoming fall.
