LSU Football Extends Offer to Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida State Seminoles Target
Hollywood (Fla.) West Broward four-star athlete Aden Johnson continues his metoric rise this offseason with a myriad of programs entering the race in his process.
Johnson, the No. 1 rated athlete in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle, has received offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, and Minnesota Gophers, among several others.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Sunshine State native is a Top-50 overall prospect in America with an impressive offer list to back it up after his freshman campaign for West Broward.
The physical tools the rising-sophomore attains jumps off the page where he towers over his peers on the gridiron.
Now, he's quickly become one of the top prospects in his class with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers taking notice.
This week, LSU extended an offer his way with the Tigers getting in the mix early for the highly-touted recruit that has thrived on both sides of the ball.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers have been active on the recruiting trail this month with the program beginning to shift focus towards both the 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles.
The New Offer: Jaylyn Jones
Davie (Fla.) Western four-star safety Jaylyn Jones has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the Sunshine State with a myriad of programs entering the mix in his process.
Jones, a Top-25 overall prospect in Florida, has earned offers from the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida State Seminoles, among others, across his prep career.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder has garnered significant attention on the recruiting scene, but it's Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes that hold the early verbal commitment.
Jones revealed a pledge to the hometown program on June 23 after going public with a decision to join the program's 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
But the commitment to Miami hasn't slowed down programs from keeping in contact with the Sunshine State safety.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
On Tuesday, LSU extended an offer to the four-star safety with the Bayou Bengals entering the mix for one of the top defensive backs in the nation.
