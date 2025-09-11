LSU Football Extends Offer to Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles Target
Raleigh (N.C.) four-star offensive tackle Grayson Williams has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs entering the race in his process.
Williams, a top-five overall recruit in North Carolina, has earned offers from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, North Carolina Tar Heels, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Miami Hurricanes, among others, as his process ramps up.
Now, the LSU Tigers have entered the mix after extending an offer to the prized recruit on Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder is a Top-50 prospect in America as his rise continues following an impressive freshman campaign in 2024.
What is Williams looking for at his next destination? Development.
"Development," Williams told 247Sports. "I want to see how far I can go. I know everybody can be a regular offensive lineman, but I want to be the most athletic offensive lineman. I want to be different."
After bursting on the scene as a freshman last fall, Williams is becoming a national recruit in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle heading into his sophomore season.
LSU has begun dishing out new offers in both the 2027 and 2028 cycles with the Tigers handing out a scholarship to a coveted tight end this week.
The New Offer: Jaxon Dollar
Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after a strong sophomore campaign.
Dollar, a top-five rated tight end in America, has blossomed into one of the nation's most coveted recruits with a myriad of schools entering the race this offseason.
The 6-foot-5, 208-pounder out of North Carolina has earned offers from the likes of the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida State Seminoles, and Clemson Tigers, among others as his rise continues.
Dollar made the trip down to Baton Rouge this past weekend for the LSU Tigers' home opener against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs where he had a chance to soak in the scenes of Death Valley.
The prized target arrived on Saturday without an offer in-hand, but following a trip to the Bayou State, the Tigers extended a scholarship to Dollar with the program intensifying its pursuit.
As a sophomore in 2024, Dollar logged 13 receptions for 224 yards, with six touchdown catches. He averaged 17.2 yards per catch.
Now, after a strong offseason on the camp circuit, Dollar has emerged as a fast-rising prospect as a dual-sport athlete where he also thrives on the hardwood.
Dollar is a standout on the basketball court where he earned North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (NCBCA) all-District 10 honors in 2024.
This past season, he scored 15.8 points per game along with 7.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, three steals and 2.1 blocks for his prep squad.
Now, the LSU Tigers have entered the race for the elite North Carolina native as his process ramps up this season.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.