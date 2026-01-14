LSU Football Eyeing a Transfer Portal Flip From North Carolina Offensive Line Pledge

Baylor Bears offensive lineman Sean Thompkins revealed a commitment to Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels this month, but it hasn't stopped Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers from pursuing.

Thompkins verbally committed to the ACC program after a stint with Baylor, but it yet to sign paperwork with the Tar Heels - leaving the door open for the LSU coaching staff.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is coming off of a 2025 season where he appeared in 10 games as a redshirt sophomore for the Bears - logging 460 snaps as an offensive tackle.

It's no secret the LSU Tigers are in need of more bodies in the trenches, and with the talented Big 12 offensive lineman on the board after not signing with UNC just yet, LSU is in pursuit.

Baylor o-lineman Sean Thompkins is transferring to North Carolina, his agency @thebizofathlete tells @mzenitz and me for @CBSSports.



The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder made five starts this season.https://t.co/MIn8tyozEx pic.twitter.com/y9FcbsicYF — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 6, 2026

Thompkins will take a visit to LSU on Wednesday with the Bayou Bengals looking to make a strong impression, LSU Tigers On SI has learned.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have signed four offensive linemen via the Transfer Portal to this point, but are in need of more bodies ahead of Spring Camp.

Offensive Line (4):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

LSU is also in pursuit of Ole Miss Rebels offensive line transfer Devin Harper, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI this week.

Harper put pen to paper with the Rebels as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after flipping his commitment away from the LSU Tigers last fall.

Courtesy of Devin Harper's X.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shreveport (La.) native ascended into one of the most prized prospects in America where he came in as a Top-150 recruit in his cycle - blossoming into one of the Rebels' top signees.

Then, after one year in the Magnolia State, Harper made his move to depart the program and hit the free agent market despite Ole Miss Football recently revealing he would "stay home" in 2026 via social media.

More LSU News:

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Join the Community: