LSU Football Four-Star EDGE Target, Top-Five Texas Prospect Sets Commitment Date
Temple (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton is down to six schools with a commitment date locked in as his recruitment process winds down heading into the summer months.
Carlton, the No. 3 rated EDGE in America, has reeled in offers from a myriad of college programs with LSU, Texas and Ohio State, among others, getting in on the action for the coveted defensive piece.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Lone Star State heading into his senior campaign and is ready to wrap up his recruitment process this summer.
During his junior campaign in 2024, Carlton recorded 57 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three pass break ups and a forced fumble.
In February, Carlton solidified his Top-6 schools with LSU making the cut alongside Texas, SMU, Baylor, Texas A&M and USC.
LSU and USC quickly became the lone schools that are not in the state of Texas as the premier programs looking to get him out of the Lone Star State.
“They have a reputation with defensive linemen. LSU is a winning school, they push each other and I like coach Kevin Peoples a lot," Carlton told On3 Sports.
"He is a good guy and I am looking forward to getting out there to spend time with him and coach Brian Kelly.”
But as his recruiting process ramps up this offseason with "official visit season" in full swing, it's the Texas A&M Aggies that are separating themselves from the pack.
The 247Sports staff recently logged a prediction in favor of Texas A&M winning out for his services.
Carlton will commit to the program of his choice on July 10 with the LSU Tigers a finalist for his services alongside multiple Texas programs.
“Outside of the relationships, playing early will be a factor in my commitment,” Carlton told On3 Sports.. “That feeling on campus is important for me too. Feeling comfortable and making sure everything fits me is what I am looking for on the visits and when I make my decision.”
For the LSU Tigers, the program currently holds the No. 1 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with near double-digit prospects committed to the program.
