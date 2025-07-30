LSU Football, Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators Among Standouts for Elite Prospect
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews has emerged as one of the top-ranked prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle following a standout sophomore season.
Matthews, the No. 2 overall prospect in America, has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder out of the Sunshine State has cruising up the recruiting rankings with the "Who's Who" of college football set to battle it out for his services.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with the program "catching his eye" early, according to Rivals.
LSU is among the early contenders for the standout force in the trenches as he gears up for his junior campaign in 2025.
The in-state Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators are among the schools piquing Matthews' interest, but the LSU Tigers also have emerged.
The Rivals Evaluation: "High-upside offensive tackle prospect with top-notch physical and athletic tools for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-6 and around 280 pounds with plus length before his junior season. Added nearly 15 pounds to his frame early on in the offseason before his junior year. Has an ideal build for an offensive lineman with little bad weight and considerable mass in his lower body, helping to create a strong base.
"Tests as a strong athlete in the combine setting. New to football, first playing the sport as a freshman in high school. Took over the left tackle spot at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore. A twitchy mover with outstanding movement skills. Already flashes an effortless kick slide despite playing offensive line for less than one year. Projects as a high-end pass protector. Played defensive line as a freshman before becoming an offensive lineman.
"Shows impressive competitiveness in the camp setting. Has a basketball background. Will need to continue adding play strength and working on his hand placement. Younger for the cycle, turning 16 years old in April of his sophomore year.
