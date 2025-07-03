LSU Football, Georgia, Oregon and Florida State Named Finalists for Five-Star Recruit

BREAKING: 5-star CB Chauncey Kennon will announce his college commitment LIVE on 247Sports 🚨



Kennon is the No. 27 overall ranked prospect in the 2026 class



⏰: July 6 - 5PM ET / 4PM CT

📺: https://t.co/IuJ4fqRXHT pic.twitter.com/ASphiOTAmw