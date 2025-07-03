LSU Football, Georgia, Oregon and Florida State Named Finalists for Five-Star Recruit
Sarasota (Fla.) Booker five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon is down to six schools with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the mix heading into a July 6 decision date.
Kennon, the No. 2 rated corner in the rising-senior class, has the LSU Tigers among his top contenders alongside Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Miami and Florida State.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder out of the Sunshine State is in the midst of a critical offseason after traveling across America for official visits to the schools of his choice.
Kennon checked in with the Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, this offseason for multi-day stays.
It was a strenuous official visit docket with a pair of Sunshine State programs beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
“I feel like all the Florida schools are in the race for first,” Kennon told On3 Sports after his Gators visit.
“That’s how I’m feeling. Coming here, catching a vibe, and feeling everything Florida has to offer is big. It’s making it a hard decision.”
But the Florida State Seminoles are beginning to become a true threat for the talented defensive back.
Kennon received multiple crystal ball predictions in favor of Mike Norvell and the Seminoles following an official visit last month.
The No. 2 rated cornerback in America will announce a commitment to the program of his choosing on July 6, according to 247Sports.
Kennon handled business at a recent Overtime OT7 event where On3 Sports broke down his impressive weekend.
On3 Sports Take: “Kennon turned things up on Day 2 after a relative slow start to the weekend. Kennon was stellar in a best-on-best matchup against Georgia four-star wide receiver commit Vance Spafford on Sunday,” according to On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire.
“Kennon had multiple pass breakups and showed the ability to carry Spafford vertically, an impressive feat given the wideout’s well-known speed. Kennon saved his biggest play for the end of the game, coming down with a pick-six, taking advantage of a miscommunication between the quarterback and receiver.
"The ball skills, functional athleticism, and playmaking ability stood out as the top 50 prospect effectively took over a game with a ton of top prospects.”
