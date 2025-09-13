LSU Football Hosting Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks Commits
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are preparing for a massive weekend on the recruiting trail with double-digit unofficial visitors expected in Baton Rouge.
No. 3 LSU will square off against the Florida Gators in a primetime SEC matchup with the Tigers utilizing what is set to be an electric atmosphere in Death Valley.
“We’re in Tiger Stadium, and we need to be Death Valley. We need to live up to our resume as the most difficult place to play in the country. It’s SEC time,” Kelly said.
“You had your warmup tailgates; you got your recipes down; you got how much you need for drinking. We need you this weekend, and we’ll provide the standard in terms of how we need to play.”
LSU will host a trio of priority targets committed to other programs on Saturday with the Tigers continuing to push for a flip.
The Flip Targets: Week 3 Visitors
No. 1: Five-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho has arrived in Baton Rouge for his unofficial visit to Baton Rouge, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
Earlier in the week, Rivals reported that Iheanacho was set to arrive in the Bayou State for his visit to town ahead of LSU vs. Florida.
The No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle remains a top priority for Brian Kelly and Co. despite revealing a commitment to the Oregon Ducks over the summer with the Tigers keeping in direct contact.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks hold the verbal commitment, but the 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has the "Who's Who" of college football keeping tabs heading into his senior campaign.
That includes the LSU Tigers with the program receiving face-time on Saturday.
No. 2: Four-Star RB KJ Edwards
Carthage (Tex.) four-star running back KJ Edwards will be in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for the LSU Tigers' Week 3 matchup against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
Edwards, the No. 3 rated running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is currently verbally committed to the Texas A&M Aggies, but Brian Kelly and Co. remain in pursuit of the elite prospect.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Lone Star State native took official visits to LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Colorado over the summer where the Aggies ultimately got over the hump to earn the pledge.
During Edwards' 2024 season, he rushed for 1,789 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 12.6 yards per carry.
The coveted back showcased his dynamic ability as a receiving threat after also adding 30 receptions for 383 yards and 3 touchdowns for his prep squad.
Across Edwards' first three seasons of prep ball, he has amassed more than 4,000 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns while averaging better than 11 yards per attempt, according to Rivals.
No. 3: Four-Star LB JJ Bush
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush will be back in Baton Rouge on Saturday for LSU Tigers' SEC opener against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
Bush, the top-ranked linebacker in Alabama, has remained a priority target for Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals despite a commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks in July.
According to Rivals, LSU and Mississippi State have kept in touch with the touted linebacker as he evaluates his options prior to the Early Signing Period in December.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder flaunts impressive physical tools ready for the next level with the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in his recruitment.
Bush has remained a top target for LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker at the linebacker position where the program continues keeping a foot on the gas despite a commitment to Arkansas.
LSU and Florida will kickoff at 6:44 p.m. CT on ABC live from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
