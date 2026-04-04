LSU Football Intensifying Flip Pursuit of Elite Prospect Committed to Major SEC Rival

Atlanta (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams has arrived in Baton Rouge for his unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program intensifies its flip pursuit.

Adams checks in as the No. 13 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore eyeing his services amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

But it's Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs that have the upper-hand in Adams' recruitment after earning his verbal commitment last September.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder flaunts an offer sheet from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among several others.

But Smart and the Georgia coaching staff hold the verbal pledge as the offseason rolls on for Adams and his camp.

Despite sitting in the Georgia Bulldogs' 2027 Recruiting Class, Adams will continue evaluating options here with a strong official visit scheduled for this offseason.

Adams' official visit schedule is as follows: Georgia (May 29), LSU (June 5), Miami (June 12), North Carolina (June 17), Ohio State (June 20).

“After the spring, I’ll look at all my options and decide if I’ll take any more trips. I’m committed to Georgia but a little bit open still,” Adams told Rivals back in January.

“The biggest thing for me is finding the school that makes me feel at home, not just with football but outside of football as well.”

LSU has a small group of unofficial visitors in Baton Rouge this weekend with Kiffin and offensive line coach Eric Wolford paying significant attention to Adams as he soaks in the scenes of Baton Rouge.

Now, as the Peach State native navigates his recruitment this offseason with the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Ohio State Buckeyes pushing to flip him, Adams remains a hot commodity in the 2027 cycle.

LSU will get face time with Adams this weekend followed by his multi-day stay from June 5-7 alongside multiple key targets on the board for the Bayou Bengals.

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