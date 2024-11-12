LSU Football Lands Commitment from Coveted Louisiana WR Kenny Darby
Bossier City (La.) Airline wide receiver Kenny Darby has verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Tuesday morning.
Darby, a former Mississippi State pledge, received an offer from Kelly and Co. over the weekend and wasted no time in joining the 2026 recruiting class.
A player who has burst on the scene as one of the top players in Louisiana, Darby has reeled in offers from Miami, Florida State and Tennessee, among several other programs.
Now, the prolific wideout has made his decision. He's an LSU Tiger.
Darby comes in as the No. 8 prospect in Louisiana with tremendous upside looking ahead.
A 6-foot-1, 175-pounder who's been on LSU's radar this season, Kelly and the Tigers extended an offer to the coveted Bayou State native ahead of Saturday's kickoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Darby is in the midst of a monstrous junior campaign at Airline High while leading Louisiana in a number of categories offensively, according to MaxPreps.
The three-star receiver is up to 1,489 yards on 80 receptions with 22 touchdowns to add to the stat line in just 10 games.
He's been a man on a mission with eye-popping numbers week in and week out.
Now, he joins a 2026 Recruiting Class that has the chance to make noise in the long haul for the Bayou Bengals.
It's clear the 2025 class will be a "program-changing" group headlined by Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB), but the 2026 class has the chance to carry the momentum.
Darby is the fifth commitment in the 2026 class for the LSU Tigers to this point. He joins Aiden Hall (4-star safety), Richard Anderson (4-star DL), Jakai Anderson (4-star WR) and Jalan Chapman (3-star OL) as the handful of pledges.
LSU currently holds a Top 10 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle to this point.
“I am not in a position to worry about what people are saying about the overall health of the program,” Kelly said. “We have one of the top recruiting classes in the country. Those things are only going to continue to get better.
“A championship program is what we are going to have here. There are going to be some stumbles along the way, but we will get back up and we are going to keep building our program where it needs to be. And that’s a championship program.”
