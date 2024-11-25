LSU Football Lands Commitment from Four-Star Linebacker Zach Weeks
Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County four-star linebacker Zach Weeks has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Weeks, the younger brother of current LSU linebackers West and Whit, will reclassify and sign with the program in December.
Kelly and Co. will have all three Weeks Bros. on the 2025 roster after [Zach] Weeks made the decision to join the current recruiting class.
It's a huge storyline for the LSU program. [Whit] Weeks has proven he's as elite as they come in the SEC while the elder Weeks brother [West] will utilize a redshirt year in 2024 in order to return to Baton Rouge in 2025.
Zach has dominated the prep scene for his high school program. He's fresh off of a junior campaign where he tallied 96 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.
The decision to commit to LSU was an easy one, but it didn't stop the top programs in America from turning up the heat with the in-state Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers and Michigan Wolverines, among others, pushing for his commitment.
Now, he's elected to skip his senior season and will put pen to paper with LSU during the Early Signing Period next month.
“Coach Baker is such a great dude. My brothers couldn’t be more happy. They tell me he’s the best coach in college football,” Weeks told On3. “I know they’re never gonna steer me wrong. I was in shock and was so excited. I have my brothers there telling me what it’s like.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has an opportunity to rejoin his brothers in the Bayou State, a chance he simply could not pass up on.
Weeks has been in Baton Rouge for nearly every home game this season where he's built a relationship with defensive coordinator Blake Baker, Brian Kelly and other members of the current roster.
“They have a great culture over there with all the food and the fans,” he told On3 Sports. “I still think the craziest sporting event I witnessed was two years ago when LSU beat Alabama in overtime. I was right there storming the field. The stadium, I’ve been there for games and it looks huge. Being able to practice on it, just gives you a way different perspective. I couldn’t imagine how crazy it is being down there with 100,000 fans there.”
Now, it's full steam ahead to the Early Signing Period where he will make things official before joining the program in 2025.
