LSU Football Lands Commitment From Louisiana Native, Critical Special Teams Recruit
Baton Rouge (La.) Parkview Baptist kicker Gavin Higgins has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Wednesday.
On3 Sports first reported Higgins' pledge to the hometown program.
Higgins, who received an offer from the Bayou Bengals last week, wasted no time in going public with the program and making a commitment decision.
“I chose LSU because I grew up a tiger fan and I have been to countless games,” Higgins told TigerBait.com. “Walking into that stadium is a different type of feeling than walking into other stadiums.
“It gives me the chills, and knowing it could be reality is a very cool feeling.”
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder from Louisiana held offers from other prominent programs with the hometown school ultimately winning out after dishing out a scholarship.
During the 2024 season, Higgins saw 48 of his 50 kickoffs result in touchbacks with consistency also shown across the year.
He was 36-for-37 on extra point attempts and went 5-for-8 on field goals. Higgins saw two of his field goal attempts get blocked.
Special teams analyst Aman Anand pulled the trigger on dishing out the offer after a strong performance from Higgins during the program's camp last weekend.
Now, he's made his move with the LSU Tigers winning out down the stretch.
“Coach Aman is great and we have been in communication since he first got there,” Higgins told Tigerbait.com. “He helped me understand more about LSU and how the special teams operates at LSU.”
Higgins is commitment No. 10 in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class with the program currently holding the No. 2 overall class in America.
