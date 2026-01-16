LSU Football Lands Commitment From Top-100 Offensive Line Transfer, Flips From UNC

Baylor Bears offensive lineman Sean Thompkins has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after flipping his pledge away from the North Carolina Tar Heels, he revealed via social media on Friday.

Thompkins verbally committed to the ACC program after a stint with Baylor, but had not signed paperwork with the Tar Heels - leaving the door open for the LSU coaching staff.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is coming off of a 2025 season where he appeared in 10 games as a redshirt sophomore for the Bears - logging 460 snaps as an offensive tackle.

It's no secret the LSU Tigers are in need of more bodies in the trenches, and with the talented Big 12 offensive lineman on the board after not signing with UNC just yet, LSU is in pursuit.

Thompkins took a visit to LSU on Thursday where the program quickly piqued his interest with the Bayou Bengals now stacking a critical component to the trenches for the 2026 season.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from Top-100 transfer offensive tackle Sean Thompkins.



The 6’5, 300-pound Baylor transfer revealed a commitment to North Carolina this month - now flipping his pledge to LSU.



Lane Kiffin and Co. pull off a major addition in the trenches. pic.twitter.com/DRVzQnf6DR — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 16, 2026

The Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's in?

Quarterback (2):

Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils

Hussan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (2):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (1):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks

Courtesy of Tyree Holloway's Instagram.

Offensive Line (6):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels

Sean thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Safety (1):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

