LSU Football Trending To Land Commitment From Coveted Big 12 Transfer Target

Baylor Bears offensive lineman Sean Thompkins has quickly become one of the most sought-after transfers on the market with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his services.

Thompkins revealed a verbal pledge to the North Carolina Tar Heels this month after a stint with Baylor, but is yet to sign paperwork with the Tar Heels - providing an opportunity for other programs to remain involved in his process.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is coming off of a 2025 season where he appeared in 10 games as a redshirt sophomore for the Bears - logging 460 snaps as an offensive tackle.

It's no secret the LSU Tigers are in need of more bodies in the trenches, and with the talented Big 12 offensive lineman remaining on the board after not signing with UNC just yet, Lane Kiffin has his focus on Thompkins.

The Baylor transfer took a visit to Baton Rouge on Thursday once the NCAA Transfer Portal Dead Period ended with the Bayou Bengals making a strong impression.

Now, the predictions are rolling in with LSU picking up momentum.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have signed four offensive linemen via the Transfer Portal to this point, but are in need of more bodies ahead of Spring Camp.

Now, Thompkins has emerged as a top target on the board for LSU as the program intensifies its pursuit while he's in Baton Rouge.

Offensive Line Transfer Signees (4):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

