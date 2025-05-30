LSU Football Lands Final Official Visit From Top-10 Wide Receiver in America
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews remains a priority prospect for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers after handling business during his junior campaign on the prep scene.
Mathews, a Top-10 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Class, was one of the highest-risers in On3 Sports' recent rankings update.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is now the No. 4 overall prospect in Mississippi as well as a Top-10 receiver in America.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews logged 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Now, he's shifted focus towards his recruiting process prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign in 2025.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers got the blue-chipper down to Baton Rouge in early March for a trip to check out Day 1 of Spring Camp and the scenes on campus.
This offseason, he's locked in multiple official visits with programs including the Colorado Buffaloes, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies.
Mathews has now locked in an official visit with the LSU program where he will make a return to the Bayou State for an official visit during the weekend of June 20.
He has replaced a Miami Hurricanes official with the LSU Tigers.
It'a a massive visit for the LSU Tigers with Mathews quickly emerging as one of the top wideout prospects on their 2026 board.
The Bayou Bengals hold three commitments at the wide receiver position in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with all three nationally praised prospects.
Which receivers are pledged to the purple and gold?
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies after going public with a commitment decision this spring.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.