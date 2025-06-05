LSU Football Makes 'Major Impact' on Notre Dame Fighting Irish Tight End Target
Mansfield (Ohio) Lexington four-star tight end Brayden Fogle is fresh off of a multi-day stay to Baton Rouge for an official visit with the LSU Tigers.
Fogle, a Top-10 tight end in America, has the Bayou Bengals firmly in the mix as he evaluates the contenders in his process.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines, among others, battling for his services alongside LSU.
Fogle is a Top-150 overall prospect in America with the Tigers making an impression on the talented pass catcher during his time in the Bayou State.
The atmosphere stood out to Fogle with the program making a "major impact" on his process, according to Rivals.
But it'll be a battle down the stretch for the coveted Ohio native.
Fogle will officially visit the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Georgia Bulldogs this summer as his process ramps up.
One of the top tight ends in America, Fogle has the "Who's Who" of college football looking to sway him their way.
He was joined by a myriad of the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Class last weekend on multi-day stays to soak in the scenes of Death Valley.
The No. 1 quarterback on the Tigers' board was in town alongside Fogle where the two spent time together: Bowe Bentley.
The Target: Bowe Bentley
Kelly and the LSU Tigers have their sights set on Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley with the program intensifying its push this offseason.
Bentley, the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into one of the most sought-after prospects in the Lone Star State.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
The development of quarterbacks in Baton Rouge is what has Bentley's attention, and after a spring visit to campus, he's intrigued about a future with the Bayou Bengals.
“The Heismans they’ve had and the development Coach (Joe) Sloan has with each quarterback and being one of the top programs in the SEC," he told On3 Sports. "Coach (Brian) Kelly and my relationship with them has been amazing over the course of this process."
“How much the fans care about the program no matter what the sport is. They’re always there to support you and give you the best that you need.”
Oklahoma is also firmly in the mix as well in a two-team race for the highly-touted signal-caller.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.