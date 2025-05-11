LSU Football Making Early Impression on Ohio State Buckeyes Cornerback Target
Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson four-star cornerback Ashton Alston continues cruising up the recruiting rankings following a standout sophomore campaign.
Alston, a Top-10 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, is feeling the love from a myriad of powerhouse programs as his process ramps up.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with the program getting Alston down to Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit on Saturday.
The No. 2 overall prospect in Ohio is hearing from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers, among several others.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers making moves in his recruitment process this offseason after extending a scholarship and getting him over to the Bayou State.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder will enter his junior season as one of the most coveted defensive backs in America with LSU's Corey Raymond keeping tabs.
LSU also had their first official visitor of the offseason in Baton Rouge this weekend to check in with the Bayou Bengals.
The Official Visitor: TE Gavin Mueller
South Elgin (Ill.) three-star tight end Gavin Mueller remains a priority target for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers as his recruitment process heats up in May.
Mueller, the No. 10 overall prospect in Illinois, has cruised up the rankings during his time on the prep scene with multiple powerhouse programs expressing interest.
The 6-foot-6, 231-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of LSU, Colorado, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, among several others, as of late.
Mueller has locked in multiple official visits for the offseason with the Bayou Bengals landing one of their own.
The talented pass-catcher is currently in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay with Kelly and the LSU program.
Mueller will choose between the LSU Tigers, Wisconsin Badgers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Colorado Buffaloes when he reveals a decision next week.
The Illinois native will announce a commitment to the program of his choice on May 14 with the Tigers receiving the final visit of his process.
Despite dishing out an offer less than two months ago in March, LSU has made an impression on Mueller.
The program has traveled to Illinois for an in-home visit as well as constant communication with their priority tight end target.
LSU tight ends coach Alex Atkins has hit the ground running in his recruitment process with Mueller speaking highly of the key assistant.
“He explains things very well not like a normal coach. He’s more articulate,” Mueller said of Atkins when speaking with The Bengal Tiger earlier this month. “They’re definitely high on the list,” he added.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.