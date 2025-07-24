LSU Football, Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks Battling for Georgia Recruit
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds is less than 10 days away from revealing a commitment decision between a handful of schools.
The coveted Peach State prospect is down to the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels as decision day nears.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has evaluated the contenders in his process after taking multiple official visits this summer.
The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder checked in with Brian Kelly's LSU program in June after taking a multi-day stay with the program.
There are ties here in favor of the LSU Tigers.
Recruiting guru, and current LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson, recruited Geralds' father during his time on staff with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Now, Wilson is looking to recruit another member of the Geralds family with an end goal of getting him to Baton Rouge.
But it'll be an uphill climb for the Bayou Bengals down the stretch with multiple heavy-hitters in the talented Georgia prospect's recruitment.
The Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines are firmly in the race with Geralds evaluating his finalists with an August 2 decision date penciled in.
The five finalists of LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Ole Miss and Ohio State are in the mix, but the latest buzz has the Tigers, Ducks and Wolverines as the three programs making noise.
Geralds took official visits to his contenders this summer, but following a busy stretch, Dan Lanning's Oregon program began trending after receiving multiple predictions to add the Top-10 defensive lineman.
The Ducks are viewed as the frontrunner heading into the August 2 decision, but the LSU Tigers remain squarely in the race.
The relationship with Frank Wilson is a critical component along with current members of the 2026 Recruiting Class for LSU beginning to intensify their pursuit.
Five-star LSU commit Lamar Brown chimed in on social media this week to voice his thoughts on Geralds while making his recruitment pitch.
There is significant buzz for Lanning and the Ducks down the stretch, but the LSU Tigers also remain a program squarely in the mix heading into August.
LSU currently holds a Top-10 class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a trio of five-star defensive linemen in the haul.
- Richard Anderson: No. 2 Defensive Lineman in America
- Lamar Brown: No. 1 Athlete in America
- Trenton Henderson: No. 1 EDGE in Florida.
Now, all focus is on intensifying the pursuit for Geralds as he closes in on making a decision between LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State and Ole Miss on August 2.
