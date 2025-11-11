LSU Football, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans Among Finalists for Elite Cornerback
Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson four-star cornerback Ashton "Ace" Alston has narrowed his focus to 10 programs with the LSU Tigers making the cut, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Alston, a Top-15 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in America with a myriad of programs in the mix - including the LSU Tigers.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, West Virginia Mountaineers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Oregon Ducks, among others, as he blossoms into a national prospect,
Alston took multiple unofficial visits last offseason with a trip to Baton Rouge being checked off the list in May after making his way down to the Bayou State for a check-in with Corey Raymond and Co.
Now, the Tigers are finalists for the four-star cornerback alongside the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers, Michigan Wolverines, Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and USC Trojans.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have emerged as a school to watch in Alston's recruitment process with the program beginning to intensify its pursuit.
Despite Alston navigating his junior season, the talented cornerback is beginning to evaluate the early contenders in his process with the LSU Tigers making an early impression following an unofficial visit last spring.
Now, secondary coach Corey Raymond and Co. will look to get the highly-touted defensive back to campus in the coming months as an early contender in his process.
During Alston's sophomore campaign in 2024, he rounded out the season with 46 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions.
LSU Pushing for No. 1 TE in America
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has emerged as one of the top targets on the LSU Tigers' 2027 Big Board.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into a two-sport star with programs across America battling for his services.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns where he put his name on the map.
On the hardwood, Hudson was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
The LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of the Louisiana native where he has taken multiple game day trips down to Baton Rouge this season, but other programs have intensified their pursuits - notably the Alabama Crimson Tide and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
