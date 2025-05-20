LSU Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Oregon Ducks Fighting for Elite Safety
Winter Garden (Fla.) The First Academy four-star safety Devin Jackson remains a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene with multiple programs in pursuit of his services.
Jackson, a Top-25 rated safety in America, is in the midst of a critical offseason in his process after locking in an official visit schedule.
The 6-foot-2, 195 pound Sunshine State native will officially visit four programs this summer with the LSU Tigers getting one of their own.
Brian Kelly and Co. will get the first visit of his process where he will make his way to Baton Rouge on May 30 to begin a multi-day stay.
Jackson will also visit the Miami Hurricanes [June 6], Oregon Ducks [June 13] and Nebraska Cornhuskers [June 20].
It's a critical stretch for the talented defensive back with the Bayou Bengals looking to set the tone in his official visit process with the first trip of the summer.
The former Florida Gators commitment backed off of his pledge after being verbal to the SEC program for nearly 10 months.
Once his process reopened again, the LSU Tigers, among several other programs, swooped in to roll out the red carpet.
The On3 Sports Evaluation: “Jackson is someone that we have been fortunate to see in a camp setting and in the 7-on-7 circuit this spring and he has been an eye-raiser for us with every in-person viewing,” On3 Sports' Cody Bellaire wrote.
“He appears to have gained more muscle mass throughout his frame and has become a much more explosive athlete because of it. But the best part of this is that he has retained his loose hips and fluidity and looked very impressive in man coverage as a corner during 7-on-7.
"His tape is filled with making plays in and around the box as a strong tackler, but adding more athleticism and proving he can cover is a strong tool to add to his belt.”
He comes in as one of the top uncommitted safety prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple heavy-hitters preparing to swing for the fences down the stretch.
