LSU Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Among Finalists for Top-100 Prospect
Atlanta (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers making the cut on Wednesday.
Adams, a Top-10 offensive tackle in America, has received scholarships from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, and South Carolina Gamecocks, among several others.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has emerged as a highly-touted prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers in close contact.
Now, after extending an offer in July, the LSU Tigers have made the Top-10 alongside a myriad of powerhouse programs.
Adams is down to the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, South Carolina Gamecocks, Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Kentucky Wildcats.
The Peach State native remains high on the Georgia Bulldogs heading into his junior campaign with the hometown program pushing the right buttons.
“My relationship with UGA is pretty strong,” Adams told Rivals in June. “They’ve known me since I was in eighth grade. So really, it’s been a good minute.
"And my bond with Coach [Stacey] Searels is good, too. We’ve been talking a little bit, and he’s the one who offered me.”
Kirby Smart and Co. remain a force in Adams' process as he emerges as a national prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
“Playing for [Georgia] would be good. I feel like that’s an O-Lineman school,” Adams said. “So I feel like if I go there, it’s gonna be a good transition for me, and I can get better.”
For the LSU Tigers, the program has quickly begun pushing all the right buttons after cracking the Top-10 despite extending an offer less than one month ago.
Adams comes in as a Top-100 prospect in America where he's been wined and dined by multiple Southeastern Conference schools. Now, LSU will look to continue making an impact in his process.
Now, all eyes are on Adams as he continues evaluating the contenders in his process with a Top-10 now solidified heading into his junior campaign in the Peach State.
