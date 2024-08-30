LSU Football: No. 1 Player in America Set to Attend LSU Tigers vs. USC Trojans
New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart ranks as the No. 1 player in America with the LSU Tigers ramping up their push for the in-state star.
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound junior is a "must get" in the 2026 recruiting cycle with Brian Kelly and Co. keeping their foot on the gas for the prized prospect.
On Sunday, Stewart will be in attendance for LSU's showdown against the USC Trojans.
The Tigers and Trojans are two heavy-hitters in Stewart's recruitment with the pair of programs getting him on campus several times over the last few months.
Along with LSU and USC, Ohio State is firmly in the mix as well with the "Who's Who" of college football getting in on the action.
But Sunday will be all about the Bayou Bengals and the Trojans in Las Vegas.
Stewart will hop on a flight this weekend to be in attendance for the showdown in Allegiant Stadium with the superstar defensive lineman getting a firsthand look at what both programs are building.
Stewart plays his high school ball at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans (La.) where the Bayou Bengals have certainly dipped their toes in over the years.
From Leonard Fournette to Tyrann Mathieu, there have been several LSU greats that have come from the impressive Catholic League high school.
Now, LSU has their sights set on the next great recruit out of St. Augustine in the coveted prospect.
The No. 1 overall player in the country, Stewart is a physical specimen of a defensive lineman who has programs across America salivating at his ceiling.
With a myriad of programs in his ear, LSU defensive lineman Bo Davis and the Tigers have made sure to get in on the action as well.
He looks and plays above his years, which also has recruiting experts and analysts believing there could be a chance he reclassifies into the 2025 cycle.
Stewart has teased the idea of graduating high school a year early, and with LSU lacking depth for the future at defensive line, it makes their push for Stewart that much more important.
Whether he reclassifies or not, he's at the top LSU's recruiting board in the 2026 cycle with Davis and Co. beginning to form a close relationship.
Now, it's all about this weekend where Stewart will be in Las Vegas to check out another game day for the Tigers.
