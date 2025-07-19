LSU Football, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas Longhorns Trending in Recruiting
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are in the midst of a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program handling business on the recruiting trail.
After signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, Kelly and Co. have carried their momentum into the high school ranks with multiple splash additions.
LSU has added commitments from three prospects rated No. 1 at their positions with Tristen Keys (No. 1 wide receiver), Lamar Brown (No. 1 athlete) and Richard Anderson (No. 1 defensive lineman) pledged to the program.
LSU is up to the No. 8 class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with 16 commitments as it currently stands.
The Tigers are inching closer towards jumping the Texas Longhorns with multiple prospects trending the program's way.
The 2026 Rivals Recruiting Class Rankings:
No. 1: USC Trojans
No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 4: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 5: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 6: Oregon Ducks
No. 7: Texas Longhorns
No. 8: LSU Tigers
No. 9: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 10: Michigan Wolverines
LSU has momentum on the recruiting trail after landing multiple immediate impact pieces in July headlined by Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab athlete Lamar Brown.
Brown, the No. 1 rated athlete in America, has shined across his time on the prep scene as both an offensive and defensive lineman.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder now comes in as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle following the latest updates via Rivals.
Now, Brown continues generating unprecedented buzz as one of the headliners in LSU's current recruiting class.
"Lamar Brown is a unique prospect. I think of him as the Travis Hunter of linemen. This is a guy who's played a lot of offensive line to this point in high school, but probably projects as primarily a defensive lineman moving forward," Rival's Charles Power said.
"He's 6-foot-4, 280 pounds and is a guy who ran in the 4.8s in the 40-yard dash at the Under Armour New Orleans Camp. He can really move. So much versatility and so much athleticism. He's really a freak physically. LSU has to be ecstatic to get him in the fold."
LSU has double-digit prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Brian Kelly and Co. heating up down the stretch this summer.
