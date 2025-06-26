LSU Football Offensive Line Target, Texas Native Reveals Commitment Decision
Flower Mound (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Drew Evers continues his rise as one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Lone Star State recruit comes in as a Top-10 offensive lineman in America, according to On3 Sports, with a myriad of schools in play for his services.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are the program intensified its pursuit during the spring.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder took multiple official visits this offseason with LSU, Texas, SMU, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and Oklahoma emerging as the six contenders.
“Visits will be massive for my recruitment and decision,” he told On3 Sports. “That general feeling is so important and you have to be there to get there. Talking to coaches, being around players and things like that will be massive for me.”
Following both unofficial and official visits, Evers began narrowing his focus with a commitment date in mind after mulling over his options.
“I am in the process of slowing things down and narrowing some things down,” Evers told On3 Sports this spring. “I am trying to find the right fit. Education, good football, the staff — all those things play into my decision and what I am looking for in a school.”
Now, after a rigorous recruitment process, Evers has gone public with a commitment decision on Thursday after revealing a pledge to the SMU Mustangs.
It's a massive recruiting win for Rhett Lashlee and Co. with the program securing the talented offensive lineman with significant interest on the recruiting scene.
“They see me as like that guy who could play all five positions regardless of where it is and they see me as like a guy who come in and contribute early and they need me to contribute early,” Evers told On3 Sports. “They also need me to contribute early and in the recruitment of other guys, but they want to get me on board first.”
