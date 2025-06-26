LSU Football Offensive Line Target, Texas Native Reveals Commitment Decision

BREAKING: Four-Star OL Drew Evers has Committed to SMU, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 302 OL from Flower Mound, TX chose the Mustangs over Ohio State, Texas A&M, Penn State, & LSU



“214…I’m staying home. Let’s work #PonyUp”https://t.co/sTRY28LBbb pic.twitter.com/H44IUEsscK