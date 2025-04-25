LSU Football Offers Coveted Florida State Commitment, Four-Star Defensive Back
Miami (Fla.) four-star safety Karon Maycock continues emerging as one of the top prospects in the Sunshine State heading into his senior campaign.
The versatile defender can be utilized in a myriad of ways after taking snaps at both the safety and linebacker positions throughout his prep career.
Now, heading into his final season on the high school scene, the top programs in America are taking notice.
Maycock is currently committed to the Florida State Seminoles, but it hasn't stopped other schools from reaching out.
This week, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers extended an offer to the 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive weapon.
Maycock holds an offer list consisting of LSU, Florida State, Penn State, Miami and Alabama, among several others.
He comes in as a Top-100 prospect in Florida with all eyes on the talented Sunshine State native moving forward.
LSU's pursuit of defensive weapons in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle is slowly beginning to pay off with the Tigers holding commitments from two of the top prospects in America.
Inside the Current Commitments:
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 23 overall prospect in America.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
Hall is rated as the No. 4 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-75 prospect in America.
