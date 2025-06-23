LSU Football Offers Pair of Prolific Louisiana Wide Receivers After Strong Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are navigating a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with the program hitting the recruiting trail with force.
The staff has hosted a myriad of official and unofficial visitors while also hosting camps for top talent across America to make their way to campus.
LSU hosted its annual 7v7 High School Tournament in mid-June where the New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine Purple Knights made their way to town.
The storied prep squad has produced multiple top prospects in America across the last few decades including the likes of Leonard Fournette and Tyrann Mathieu.
Now, the program is retooling on the talent front with a pair of prolific wide receivers preparing for their junior campaigns in the Bayou State.
St. Augustine wideouts Miguel Whitley and Ray'Quan Williams have formed one of the top one-two punches in the Catholic League in New Orleans after their sophomore seasons in 2024.
The 2027 wide receivers are highly-touted prospects in Louisiana after seeing their recruiting rankings skyrocket.
Whitley, a 6-foot, 170-pounder, is the No. 6 rated overall prospect in the Bayou State after shining for the Purple Knights in 2024.
For Williams, the 6-foot, 170-pounder has seen his recruiting rise blossom this offseason where he now comes in as the No. 13 overall prospect in Louisiana.
The St. Augustine one-two punch both landed offers from the LSU Tigers in June after position coach Cortez Hankton pulled the trigger after standout camp showings.
It's a big pair of offers for the Bayou Bengals with the program having a significant history of landing and developing the top wideouts in Louisiana.
Now, the new scholarships have been dished out to the pass catchers with the LSU Tigers looking to make their presence felt in their processes.
Kelly and Co. have hosted multiple 2027 prospects this offseason with the program beginning to place an emphasis on the rising-junior class.
