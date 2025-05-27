LSU Football, Ohio State and Texas A&M Among Finalists for Elite Offensive Lineman
Flower Mound (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Drew Evers has locked in his final six schools with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers making the cut.
Evers, a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in America, is in the midst of a critical stretch in his recruitment with a slew of schools battling for his services.
That includes the Bayou Bengals with the program in Baton Rouge beginning to make noise in his process.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of the Lone Star State is now down to six schools as he begins his official visit process this weekend.
Evers will be at LSU this weekend, but there is stiff competition among multiple schools competing for the highly touted-offensive lineman.
“Visits will be massive for my recruitment and decision,” he told On3 Sports. “That general feeling is so important and you have to be there to get there. Talking to coaches, being around players and things like that will be massive for me.”
It'll be a race between the LSU Tigers, SMU Mustangs, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners and Penn State Nittany Lions.
“I am in the process of slowing things down and narrowing some things down,” Evers told On3 Sports this spring. “I am trying to find the right fit. Education, good football, the staff — all those things play into my decision and what I am looking for in a school.”
LSU will get a crack at the coveted offensive lineman this weekend where he will be joined by a myriad of blue-chip prospects in Baton Rouge for multi-day stays.
It's a critical stretch in the Bayou State with the program preparing to host its first big recruiting weekend of the summer with multiple five-stars expected in.
More LSU News:
LSU Target, Top-Five Quarterback in America Earns Coveted Elite 11 Invite
LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Turning Heads This Offseason, Expectations Rising
LSU's Joe Sloan Comments on One Wide Receiver to Keep Tabs on in 2025
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.