LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs Battling for Five-Star Recruit
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue revamping the program in Baton Rouge with a primary focus on attacking the recruiting trail this offseason.
After reeling in the No. 1 rated Transfer Portal Class in America, Kelly and Co. have carried their momentum into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
LSU holds the No. 1 ranked class in the 2026 cycle with multiple blue-chippers committed to the program, but with the summer months ahead, the Bayou Bengals have more prospects on their radar.
The staff in Baton Rouge has its sights set on Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher School five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray as he begins a pivotal stretch in his process.
Gray, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has a myriad of schools in his ear following an impressive 2024 campaign.
He's elevated his status to a five-star in the 2026 cycle and the No. 16 overall player in America.
With Gray's continued rise, he's piqued the interest of multiple powerhouse programs across the country.
That includes Brian Kelly's program in the Bayou State.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in Virginia with multiple schools taking charge in his recruitment.
Gray is set to officially visit Clemson, Tennessee, LSU, Penn State and South Carolina this offseason with Tigers offensive line coach Brad Davis looking to swing for the fences in his recruiting process.
He is also coming off of an official visit to Athens this past weekend where he checked in with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Gray is exploring options to visit other programs this summer with the Ohio State Buckeyes in on the action.
But prior to his official visit schedule getting underway in May, Gray made sure to check in with his contenders for spring trips.
The blue-chipper was in Baton Rouge in March where he had the chance to talk shop with Coach Kelly, take in a Spring Camp practice and discuss what the Tigers can do for him both on and off the gridiron.
After the multi-day stay, Gray departed Louisiana with the Bayou Bengals a "front-runner" for his services, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
Then came a prediction for Gray to land in the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class with Wiltfong making the move.
The LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks remain the pair of heavy-hitters in his recruitment, but Kelly's program is set to have a battle down the stretch for the priority target.
There's buzz that the LSU Tigers are continuing to separate themselves from the pack after receiving a prediction to land the top-ranked offensive lineman, but with multiple visits set, it'll be a fight to the finish line.
Kelly and Co. will continue swinging for the fences in Gray's recruitment, but with an early prediction, the program remains the favorite ahead of a busy summer stretch.
