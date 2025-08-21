LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes Target Predicted to Land With South Carolina
Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher School five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray will reveal a commitment decision on Friday evening with the LSU Tigers in the mix.
The No. 1 interior offensive lineman will choose between the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers on August 22.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have pushed the right buttons for Gray across his recruiting process with position coach Brad Davis making an impact.
"Definitely Coach Davis. Coach Davis is one of the greatest humans that I’ve ever talked to," Gray told Tennessee Volunteers On SI. "He gives off a father figure.
"He hopes the kids grow as men, and that is very important with me coming into college at 18, so to have someone like that to help you develop as an NFL player, but also as a great human being, a great husband, a great father, and that is just something I want.
"LSU kind of speaks for itself. It’s a winning program. They do everything to develop linemen perfectly, so that’s good and they check all the boxes.”
Along with the Bayou Bengals, it's the Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks that are emerging as a threat for the 6-foot-3, 295-pounder.
The Southeastern Conference program has made this one a two-team race for Gray's services with the Gamecocks beginning to separate from the pack.
“They have been the longest relationship possible. I think the most important thing to me is how everyone remained the same," Gray said.
"You know way back, they were a five or six win team and now they are scratching the surface for playoffs and not once did they change anything that they are doing with their culture, so I think that’s been the biggest thing for me and Coach Beamer is an amazing people that you’d want to play for.”
The ability to be closer to home is a critical factor in Gray's recruitment, according to a source familiar with his process, with the South Carolina program utilizing it to their advantage.
Now, fast forward to Thursday, and Gray has received a prediction to land in South Carolina's 2026 Recruiting Class once he makes a decision on Friday evening.
LSU currently holds commitments from the No. 1 and No. 2 rated offensive linemen in Mississippi with both Emanuel Tucker and Bryson Cooley pledged in the Top-10 Recruiting Class.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Offensive Lineman, Louisiana Native Has Brian Kelly's Attention in Camp
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Crystal Ball: Predicting Which Newcomers Will Make an Impact in 2025
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.