LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Notre Dame Among Teams With Most Blue-Chip Commits
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are off to the program's best start since the 2019 season with the Bayou Bengals heading into Week 5 with a 4-0 record.
After consecutive wins over Clemson, Louisiana Tech, Florida and Southeastern Louisiana, Kelly and Co. are firing on all cylinders out the gate as early National Championship contenders.
Along with success on the field, LSU has seen the program thrive off the field as well with the Tigers dominating the recruiting trail.
LSU is up to 16 commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with with two five-star prospects and 12 four-star prospects headlining the haul.
According to Rivals, the Tigers have the second highest percentage of blue-chippers committed to the program with 81 percent of the pledges being in that category.
LSU only trails Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks with the West Coast program having 88 percent of their commits being blue-chippers.
For Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, the headliner of the haul remains the No. 1 athlete in America with Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab star Lamar Brown committed to staying home and playing for LSU.
Kelly and Co. received a pledge from Brown in July after committing to the hometown program over the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder has seen a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings after committing to the LSU Tigers as a Top-10 prospect in America.
Now, he's the new No. 1 prospect with Rivals Scouting Director Charles Power comparing him to Heisman Trophy winner and top-five pick in the NFL Draft - Travis Hunter.
"Lamar Brown is a unique prospect. I think of him as the Travis Hunter of linemen. This is a guy who's played a lot of offensive line to this point in high school, but probably projects as primarily a defensive lineman moving forward," Power said.
"He's 6-foot-4, 280 pounds and is a guy who ran in the 4.8s in the 40-yard dash at the Under Armour New Orleans Camp. He can really move. So much versatility and so much athleticism. He's really a freak physically. LSU has to be ecstatic to get him in the fold."
The Louisiana native is the crown jewel in the LSU Tigers' Recruiting Class with the program keeping the Baton Rouge product home for his college career.
“Being a kid from the area, not everyone has the opportunity to stay home and play for the home team,” Brown told Rivals about his decision.
“To have the chance to play for the home team, to be able to shine on Saturdays … it’s a dream and it means a lot for any Louisiana kid.”
