LSU Football, Oregon Ducks Battling For Coveted Transfer RB Amid Portal Chaos

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are hosting UC-Davis running back Carter Vargas for a visit to Baton Rouge on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Vargas signed with the Aggies as a member of the 2024 Recruiting Class where he saw limited snaps as a true freshman, but navigated a breakout 2025 campaign this fall.

The 6-foo-, 210-pounder out of Santa Maria (Calif.) logged 445 rushing yards on 67 carries with six touchdowns across his second season with the program where he is now generating interest in the portal market.

Vargas has set up visits with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Cal Bears, and Michigan State Spartans as his Transfer Portal process heats up with the window now open.

LSU will receive the first visit where he is expected to be in Baton Rouge on Saturday for a check-in with Lane Kiffin and Co.

Former UC Davis running back Carter Vargas is visiting LSU today, sources tell @theadvocatebr. He rushed for 445 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore this year. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) January 3, 2026

For the Bayou Bengals, the program is in need of reinforcements in the backfield with LSU now down to one scholarship running back in Harlem Berry.

LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham revealed on Saturday that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Baton Rouge after two seasons - leaving the running back room in a tough spot.

Durham signed with the LSU program as a Top-10 running back in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he immedately made his presence felt as a true freshman last fall.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder out of Texas totaled 753 rushing yards on 140 carries across his freshman campaign with 6 touchdowns. Durham also logged 28 receptions for 260 yards and 2 additions scores.

After compiling over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a true freshman, Durham saw his workload decrease across his sophomore campaign with five-star freshman Harlem Berry emerging as the starter down the stretch of the 2025 season.

Durham ran for 505 yards on 111 carries with 3 touchdowns as a sophomore where he will now depart the program with two seasons of eligibility.

Now, the first Transfer Portal visitor at the running back position will be in Baton Rouge on Saturday to meet with Kiffin and Co.

