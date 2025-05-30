LSU Football, Oregon Ducks Land Official Visit From Coveted Florida Defensive Back
Winter Garden (Fla.) The First Academy four-star safety Devin Jackson has locked in five official visits for the summer with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers securing one of their own.
Jackson, a Top-25 rated safety in America, continues navigating a rigorous stretch in his recruitment process with a slew of schools in the mix.
The 6-foot-2, 195 pound Sunshine State native will officially visit five programs this summer with the Bayou Bengals earning the first trip.
According to On3 Sports, Jackson will arrive in Baton Rouge on Saturday, May 31 to begin his multi-day stay with the program.
Jackson will also visit the Miami Hurricanes [June 6], Oregon Ducks [June 13], Penn State Nittany Lions [June 17] and Nebraska Cornhuskers [June 20].
It's a critical stretch for the talented defensive back with the Bayou Bengals looking to set the tone in his official visit process with the first trip of the summer.
The former Florida Gators commitment backed off of his pledge after being verbal to the SEC program for nearly 10 months.
Once his process reopened again, the LSU Tigers, among several other programs, swooped in to roll out the red carpet.
The On3 Sports Evaluation: “Jackson is someone that we have been fortunate to see in a camp setting and in the 7-on-7 circuit this spring and he has been an eye-raiser for us with every in-person viewing,” On3 Sports' Cody Bellaire wrote.
“He appears to have gained more muscle mass throughout his frame and has become a much more explosive athlete because of it. But the best part of this is that he has retained his loose hips and fluidity and looked very impressive in man coverage as a corner during 7-on-7.
"His tape is filled with making plays in and around the box as a strong tackler, but adding more athleticism and proving he can cover is a strong tool to add to his belt.”
LSU will look to make noise for the talented Florida native as his process ramps up heading into the summer months with Miami, Oregon, Penn State and Nebraska also firmly in the race.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.