LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns Emerging for Prized Wide Receiver Target
Argyle (Tex.) four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell will be in Baton Rouge on Saturday for the LSU Tigers' Week 3 matchup against the Florida Gators.
Caldwell, a Top-10 prospect in the Lone Star State, has emerged as an elite wide receiver target in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs in the mix.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder comes in as a Top-100 overall prospect with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and more battling for his services.
Now, as the electrifying prospect begins identifying the contenders in his recruiting process, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are among the schools to watch.
Caldwell has locked in an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers for Saturday, Sept. 13 where he will soak in the scenes of Death Valley for the program's Southeastern Conference opener against Florida.
Along with a visit to LSU locked in, Caldwell will check out th Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oregon Ducks and SMU Mustangs this fall, according to Rivals.
The blue-chip prospect has locked in a visit schedule consisting of: LSU (September 13); Oregon (September 20); Texas A&M (September 27); Texas (October 11); Texas Tech (October 25); SMU (November 1); Texas Tech (November 8) and Texas (November 22).
As a sophomore in 2024, Caldwell wrapped up the year with 21 catches for 581 yards and 7 touchdowns on 27.7 yards per catch while bursting on the scene as a coveted recruit.
According to MaxPreps, Caldwell began his 2025 season on a high-note after posting "a new career-high in receiving yards on Friday.
"He picked up 263 receiving yards and four scores. He showed off some serious burst, connecting on a big catch for 62 yards."
The speedy wide receiver has become a national prospect with a myriad of programs beginning to turn up the heat during his junior campaign.
Now, the LSU Tigers are intensifying their pursuit with a visit set for this weekend in Death Valley against a premier opponent in the Florida Gators.
