LSU Football, Oregon, Nebraska and Florida Named Finalists for Highly-Touted Safety
Winter Garden (Fla.) The First Academy four-star safety Devin Jackson is down to five schools and has locked in a commitment date as his recruitment process winds down.
Jackson, a Top-25 rated safety in America, is in the midst of a critical offseason in his process after taking multiple official visits to contending schools.
The 6-foot-2, 195 pound Sunshine State native checked in with multiple programs; including Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Kelly and Co. received the first visit of his process where he made his way to Baton Rouge on May 30 to begin a multi-day stay.
Jackson also visited the Miami Hurricanes [June 6], Oregon Ducks [June 13] and Nebraska Cornhuskers [June 20].
It quickly became a critical stretch for the talented defensive back with the former Florida commitment evaluating his options.
Now, Jackson is down to LSU, Florida, Nebraska, Oregon and Miami with a commitment date set for July 3.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in the mix for the coveted defensive back with a battle between multiple heavy-hitters set to take place. The Oregon Ducks are currently viewed as the favorite.
The On3 Sports Evaluation: “Jackson is someone that we have been fortunate to see in a camp setting and in the 7-on-7 circuit this spring and he has been an eye-raiser for us with every in-person viewing,” On3 Sports' Cody Bellaire wrote.
“He appears to have gained more muscle mass throughout his frame and has become a much more explosive athlete because of it. But the best part of this is that he has retained his loose hips and fluidity and looked very impressive in man coverage as a corner during 7-on-7.
"His tape is filled with making plays in and around the box as a strong tackler, but adding more athleticism and proving he can cover is a strong tool to add to his belt.”
He comes in as one of the top uncommitted safety prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple programs preparing to swing for the fences down the stretch.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.