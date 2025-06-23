LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Coveted Louisiana Defensive Back
Haynesville (La.) three-star safety Isaiah Washington continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the Bayou State heading into his senior campaign.
Washington, who's surged up the recruiting rankings as a Top-25 prospect in Louisiana, has reeled in multiple scholarship offers this offseason.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears and Tulane Green Wave, among others, following an impressive Spring Camp.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers that have entered the mix after extending a scholarship to the in-state prospect last month.
Washington is one of Louisiana's top overall athletes after leading his Haynesville squad to back-to-back state championship appearances in the Caesars SuperDome.
He's thrived as both a quarterback and defensive back on the prep scene with the Tigers recruiting him as a safety at the next level.
Washington earned LSWA Class 1A All-State honors after an impressive junior campaign last fall as a defensive back.
He's also a speedster on the track as one of the state's top hurdlers where Washington won the Class 1A boys’ 110-meter hurdles while placing in multiple other events.
The Haynesville star quickly becomes a name to keep tabs on in LSU's quest of adding to the No. 2 ranked 2026 Recruiting Class in America.
Now, the predictions are rolling in with On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong logging a pick in favor of the LSU Tigers to land the coveted defensive back.
Kelly and Co. have landed multiple impactful additions with the program now turning up the heat on one of the fastest rising prospects in the state.
